Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,678 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 518,784 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.