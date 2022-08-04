Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516,204 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.