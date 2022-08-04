Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,044 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 32,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,599. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.