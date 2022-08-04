Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $618.13. 19,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,152. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

