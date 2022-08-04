Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $618.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.43 and its 200 day moving average is $635.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 685.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,905,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.85.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

