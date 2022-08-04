Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $788.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $757.00 to $788.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $620.60. 15,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

