RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.14. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,709 shares traded.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

