Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.50.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:RS opened at $181.29 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.