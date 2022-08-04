Relite Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,026.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.94 and approximately $75,026.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Relite Finance Coin Trading

