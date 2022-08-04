Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 2,612 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $11,910.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 387,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
Shares of RENT stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
