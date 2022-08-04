Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1285 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTOKY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

