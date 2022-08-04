Repligen’s (RGEN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their maintains rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

