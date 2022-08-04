Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Raised to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Reply from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €119.00 ($122.68) price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Reply stock remained flat at $121.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.87. Reply has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services in Italy and internationally. The company concepts, designs, develops, and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus, an accelerator for the Industrial Internet of Thing; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Logistics Execution Architecture Reply, a digital platform for agile and connected supply chains; and Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard.

