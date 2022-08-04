Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million.

Champion Iron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

