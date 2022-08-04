Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prologis (PLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prologis (NYSE: PLD):

7/28/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $150.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $160.00.

7/19/2022 – Prologis was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/30/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Prologis was given a new $149.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/6/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $160.00.

PLD traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.72. 3,589,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,816. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

