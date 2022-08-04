Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €208.00 ($214.43) to €203.00 ($209.28). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €298.00 ($307.22) to €311.00 ($320.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €187.00 ($192.78) to €190.00 ($195.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €290.00 ($298.97) to €304.00 ($313.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

REMYY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 8,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

