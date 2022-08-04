Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

CG stock opened at C$7.98 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.33 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.