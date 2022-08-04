Research Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

