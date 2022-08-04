Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MasTec (MTZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) in the last few weeks:
- 7/26/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – MasTec had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 7/26/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $108.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – MasTec was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
MasTec Price Performance
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
