ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $44,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $5,955,845 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.