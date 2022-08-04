Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

