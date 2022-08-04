Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 103,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

