Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 931 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Capital Co raised its position in York Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in York Water by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in York Water by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in York Water by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in York Water by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $609.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.47. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

York Water Profile

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

