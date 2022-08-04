Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $245.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,099. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.