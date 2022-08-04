Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,473. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

