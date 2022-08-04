Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

