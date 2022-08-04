Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VUG traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,374. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $257.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

