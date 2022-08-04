Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,367,560. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

