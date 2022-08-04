Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPH. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KMPH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,145. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

