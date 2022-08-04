Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,738,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,240. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

