Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS REGL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,802 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.