Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,124. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

