Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.28. 16,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

