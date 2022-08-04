Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

