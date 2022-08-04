Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $98.13. 12,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

