REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.40% of REV Group worth $53,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 903,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

