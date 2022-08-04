Reviewing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 12 0 2.86 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $33.54, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

This table compares DoubleVerify and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26%

Volatility and Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.73 $29.31 million $0.17 140.41 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

