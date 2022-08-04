Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given “Maintains” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

