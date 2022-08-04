Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

RVLV stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

