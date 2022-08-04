Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $22.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

RVLV stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,575,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

