REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges

REVV (REVV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.32 million and $517,249.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

