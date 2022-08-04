RigoBlock Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,158.65 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a market cap of $162,158.65 and $54.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00619263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035398 BTC.
About RigoBlock
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock.
Buying and Selling RigoBlock
