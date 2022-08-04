RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Raised by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Insider Activity

RingCentral Trading Down 5.7 %

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.