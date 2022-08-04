RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of RNG traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.03.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

