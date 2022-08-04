RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 75,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.