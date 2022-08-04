RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $60.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.90.

RingCentral Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

