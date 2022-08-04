RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $70.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 6.6 %

RNG traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after buying an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

