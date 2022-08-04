Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE RITM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 160,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RITM. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

