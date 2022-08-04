Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Earnings History for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

