Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Rithm Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RITM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Rithm Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Rithm Capital Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rithm Capital (RITM)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.