Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

