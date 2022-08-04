RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Separately, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,006,000.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCMAU stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. HCM Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

HCM Acquisition Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

